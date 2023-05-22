Councillors set to approve closure of Harrogate district primary school that has just one pupil

A report has been prepared for North Yorkshire Council’s Conservative executive that recommends that the school is closed in August due to falling pupil numbers.

By February 2023, just one pupil remains on roll at the school although they are educated at the nearby Sharow Church of England Primary School, which is federated with Skelton Newby Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school has suffered from dwindling numbers for several years and at the beginning of September 2021 there were only 15 pupils left, plus two children in its nursery, which is well below the capacity of 52 pupils.

Councillors could approve the closure of Skelton Newby Hall Church of England Primary School at a meeting next week

According to the report, there were no first preference applications made to the school for September 2023 and no pupils were allocated to the school on the recent National Offer Day for primary schools.

With pupil numbers determining the school budget, the report says there “appears to be no reasonable prospect of recovery” for the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was founded in 1856 by Lady Mary Vyner who was the former owner of Newby Hall and the school has maintained a close relationship with the estate over the years.

The report said across the area there was a potential for 188 additional pupils to join five nearby schools until 2027/28 and there was also potential to provide additional capacity at Boroughbridge Community Primary School.

It noted that governors have introduced various initiatives to attract more children to the school including nursery provision in September 2019.

The move attracted some children although numbers have been small.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure would extend the catchment area of Kirby Hill Church of England Primary School to include the area currently served by Skelton Newby Hall.

However, concerns were raised in a public consultation as the catchment area of Kirby Hill is in the Boroughbridge High catchment area whereas Skelton Newby Hall is in the Ripon Grammar School and Outwood Academy catchment area.

Skelton cum Newby Parish Council has submitted an action plan to save the school, developed by a group including several headteachers, to restore classes and also retain its position in the catchment for Ripon but this plan has been rejected in the report.

The consultation included reasons from people on why they think the school failed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some said becoming part of a federation had sealed its demise and others said it had not been given enough care by the church and the council.

According to one person, a ‘requires improvement’ judgement from Ofsted in 2019 that led to an “exodus” of pupils from the school.