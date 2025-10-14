Could you make a difference to children's lives?
YCAT is a successful multi-academy trust made up of 11 primary schools based in the Harrogate, Skipton and Northallerton areas. The board of trustees, which oversees Governance of the trust, is looking for new members to help shape the development of this family of schools.
What is a Trustee?
The board of trustees should hold trust leaders to account, check financial probity and ensure the trust is complying with charity law requirements. This may sound daunting, but the duties are largely the same as those of a school governor, such as attending meetings, seeking advice from the leadership team and ensuring procedures are in place for reporting financial information.
Who can be a trustee?
Anyone over 18 who isn’t disqualified can be a trustee. YCAT wants a trust board that is diverse and made up of people with different skills. You would preferably have an interest in the outcomes and wellbeing of children in our community, share the trust values and be able to commit to 5 evening meetings a year.
What is the time commitment?
Initially 5 board meetings per year, with the opportunity to support other committees when established in the role (optional). Meetings are online, last no more than 1.5 hours and the year’s meetings are scheduled in the previous summer term.
If you are interested in ensuring every child reaches their potential in YCAT schools, please get in touch: [email protected]; 01423-709600.