Confused about retrofitting: Harrogate College is offering a free event which answers your questions

Homeowners, tradespeople and businesses can find out more about retrofitting at Harrogate College’s free awareness event.

Harrogate College, as part of its drive to support the green skills that are becoming increasingly important to the local economy, is holding an Retrofit awareness evening on Thursday, February 17.

The event is open to anyone - including builders, homeowners, estate agents and landlords - interested in the growing practice of fitting new high energy efficiency, and low consumption, systems to buildings.

Those attending will be able to put questions to experts in the field, including Adam Harper, a certified passive house tradesperson, and Chris Wilde, MD of Yorkshire Energy Systems Ltd.

And representatives from Zero Carbon Harrogate will be sharing details about some exciting upcoming changes to retrofit in the local area that have been made possible thanks to new funding.

Staff will also provide information about the new Foundations of Eco-Retrofit course, run by People Powered Retrofit, that the college has launched to give local members of the construction industry a route into the sector.

Harrogate College’s Partnerships and Development Manager, Holly Hansen-Maughan, said: “The demand to make homes more energy efficient, which helps both the environment and finances, is increasing.

“And that demand means, of course, that there is a huge opportunity for local businesses to equip themselves with the necessary skills to carry out this work and make a name for themselves in a fast-growing field.

“Last year’s inaugural Harrogate Climate Action Festival, which as a college that is committed to sustainability we were proud to help launch, sparked so many positive connections and ideas which are now starting to bear fruit.

“One of those was our collaboration with Zero Carbon Harrogate in November, 2021, when we staged a very successful retrofit awareness evening.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming more people, whether their interest is as private individuals or businesses, to our second awareness event.

“We will be explaining exactly what retrofitting involves, the benefits it brings – including having warmer and cheaper to heat homes, upcoming regulations for landlords, and the opportunities available for tradespeople - and the next steps they can take.”

The awareness evening is free and runs from 5pm to 7pm.