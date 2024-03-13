Community Captains at Brackenfield School hold ‘Brackenfield Book Drive’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘Brackenfield Book Drive’ was an idea brought forward by the school’s Community Captains with the help of the School Council. Brackenfield’s Community Captains, commented, ‘We thought the book drive would be a nice idea as we can share some of our favourite books with other children. It was a good way for the whole school to get involved and help the community.’

All books have been donated to the ‘Children’s Book Project charity', an organisation that focuses on ensuring the books are put in the hands of children that need them the most. Teaching staff at the school were blown away by the commitment and generosity of Brackenfield’s pupils and families to this project, which exemplifies the school’s core mission of community and the importance of helping those in need.

Headmaster, Mr Masterson said. ‘It’s quite typical of the Brackenfield family to take the initiative in supporting the larger community. We talk a lot about books in our school and I’m delighted that all these books, which helped our pupils’ learning, can now be made available to others to benefit from too. It’s a kind gesture and one that I am very proud of our Community Captains for. It is these young leaders that deserve the credit’.