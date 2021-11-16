Collingham firm supports pupils with difficulties

Family owned Wharfe Valley Farms - producers of award-winning rapeseed oil products - was approached by West Specialist Inclusive Learning Centre (WSILC) teacher James Paylor to help his students.

Sallyann Kilby, of Wharfe Valley, said: “When we were asked for our help, of course we said yes.

“The work that James and his colleagues do at WSILC is so important in today’s society and helping youngsters with complex learning and physical difficulties face everyday challenges is paramount in developing these young individuals’ lives.”

Wharfe Valley offered James a range of coloured bottles to represent their oils range, making selection easier, more colourful.

They also donated jars of dressings and mayos to create of shopping experience.