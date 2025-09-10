Children flourish at Farnley Nursery rated Outstanding by Ofsted

Chapter One Childcare in Farnley is celebrating after being rated Outstanding in all areas following a recent Ofsted inspection. Inspectors praised the nursery, which cares for children aged three months to five years, for its exceptional quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

In their report, the inspector highlighted the nursery’s nurturing and stimulating atmosphere, writing: “Children flourish in this wonderful nursery. The atmosphere within the nursery is calm and purposeful. The environment, both indoors and in the vast outdoor areas, provides children with a wealth of different opportunities to learn and develop.”

The report also commended the independence given to children: “The experiences provided allow children to make independent choices about how to spend their time.”

Chapter One Childcare has become well known locally for its Treetops provision – a fully outdoor nursery for children aged three to five. Set within the nursery grounds, Treetops provides children with daily opportunities to climb, explore and connect with the natural world. From muddy adventures and bug hunts to team challenges and quiet reflection, the outdoor setting is designed to spark curiosity and build confidence.

The inspector was equally impressed by the leadership and teamwork at the nursery. “Leaders and managers share a passion for creating a nursery that evolves and develops in the best interests of children. Highly effective procedures are in place to monitor and evaluate all aspects of the provision,” the report said. Staff also spoke positively about their involvement in decision-making, with Ofsted noting: “Staff are fully involved in this process and say that they feel valued and empowered. This has helped to create a strong staff team, who work together in a spirit of mutual trust and respect.”

The skill and dedication of staff shone through in the report, which praised their ability to support children’s learning and development with care and expertise: “Throughout the activities provided, staff support children’s learning with great skill. There is a strong emphasis on creating an atmosphere that enables all children to develop their confidence.”

Conveniently located in Farnley, close to Otley and Harrogate, Chapter One Childcare is now celebrating its success and looking ahead. The nursery says it remains committed to offering children the very best start in life, both indoors and in the great outdoors.