Centre of excellence for Ripon school

Outwood Primary Academy Greystone, based on Quarry Moor Lane, was awarded the Inclusion Quality Mark Award by IQM and named an IQM Centre of Excellence last year.

The award provides UK schools with a nationally recognised validation of their inclusive practice and ongoing commitment to developing educational inclusion.

The recent visit by IQM assessors was to ensure the primary academy was maintaining its high standards and continuing to work towards its agreed targets.

Emma Abbott, Principal at Outwood Primary Academy Greystone, said: “We are delighted to maintain our IQM Centre of Excellence status, which we believe highlights our commitment to inclusion at all levels.

“At Outwood we believe that every child deserves the best education, no matter their start in life, and we work tirelessly to deliver on this belief.”

Following the visit, the assessment report praised the primary academy’s commitment to helping the children fulfil their potential, noting that ‘children are supported to achieve alongside their peers, receiving additional input during lessons via resources and adult support.

Focusing on the primary academy’s approach to supporting the children’s wellbeing, the report said: “Resources and themes to promote diversity continue to be developed and displayed prominently around the school including a central display comparing different faiths. Each classroom is well-organised and attractive.”

Less than 300 schools in the UK have currently achieved this status.

Emma added: “We are excited and confident that if we continue with our hard work and maintain our determination to always be improving, we will be successful.”