Students at King James’s School are celebrating great success in their A-level results, reflecting on the degree of hard work and determination shown by themselves and their teachers during times of unprecedented challenge.

In line with national trends, average grades are in line with 2019 at all levels, except at the top end where there has been a slight fall as exam boards have addressed grade inflation during the pandemic.

Despite this, over 93 per cent of students have secured their places at university.

Pupils at King James’s School in Knaresborough celebrating their A-level results

The proportion accepted onto their ‘first choice’ universities is in line with 2019 and only a handful of students are waiting to access the clearing process.

Mrs Martin, Headteacher at King James’s School, said: “We are thrilled for our students, staff and our whole school community.

"Everyone worked tirelessly to achieve these results and they can all feel incredibly proud of themselves.

"Sixth form students genuinely flourish at King James’s and have bright futures ahead of them and to see that reflected in this achievement is outstanding.

“We will now focus on helping the 2024 cohort of Year 13 students achieve just as well, so they have equally high aspirations and can also accomplish their individual goals.”

John O’Hara, Assistant Head Director of Sixth Form, added: “Our success is down to the hard work of the students and the high quality A-level teaching that is embedded at the school.

"I am extremely proud of this cohort of students and the resilience they have demonstrated over a difficult few years with disrupted education.