Celebration tea planter

Coppice Valley School have designed a tea planter for the Harlow Carr Garden Party to celebrate their 70th anniversary.

Year 5 pupils have designed a Alice in Wonderland inspired planter for the Harlow Carr SevenTea Container Competition.

“We’ve really enjoyed getting outside and getting creative,” said Samantha Wright, Pupil Wellbeing Support Worker.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to get involved in community events and practice our gardening skills.”

RHS Harlow Carr Gardens marked its anniversary with a special cake at its summer flower show which saw a guest appearance from celebrity gardener Alan Titchmarsh last weekend.