Builder helps nursery project grow

Developer Linden Homes West Yorkshire is helping nursery children get creative in the garden and the kitchen – supporting their Grow, Cook and Make motto.

The housebuilder has donated funds to Kirk Hammerton Nursery School, a not for profit charity and community playgroup, which will help to buy seeds, cookery equipment and even tools for little hands to carry out woodwork and other practical projects.

The nursery received grants to set up its own outdoor kitchen garden, cookery club and work station to allow the two to four-years-olds to get more active.

Kirk Hammerton Nursery play leader Helen Herbert said: “A huge thank you to Linden Homes for this donation which will really help us get these extra activities for the children underway – ranging from growing their own herbs and vegetables, learning how to cook with them as well as experiencing some ‘back to basics’ practical activities.”

Linden Homes West Yorkshire field sales manager David Taylor said: “We are delighted to be able to help the nursery by giving the children something a little extra to do in their day.

“The Grow, Cook and Make motto is a wonderful one, and we look forward to seeing what these creative children and their teachers produce.”

The timing of the scheme allows the nursery to do its own bit to mark RHS National Gardening Week – the country’s biggest celebration of gardening from 29 April – 5 May.

This year’s theme is Edible Britain, where gardeners up and down the country can share their love of home-grown produce.