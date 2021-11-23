Buddy Bench to aid friendships

Annington, the company responsible for refurbishing the nearby former MOD homes, has presented a Buddy Bench which is designed to help children combat loneliness and foster friendships.

Mrs Rowett, Headteacher at Moorside Primary School, said: “It’s so important to create a safe and caring environment for children so that they are able to talk about their feelings, especially during such uncertain times.

“A shy or anxious child may struggle to ask someone else for support, which is why the Buddy Bench is such a vital tool in teaching the children what to do when they feel lonely, and how to act when they see that someone else needs support.

“We are very grateful to Annington for donating the bench to us.”

Children that are feeling sad or anxious can sit on the bench to signal to others that they need a friend to speak to.

Made from sustainably sourced wood, the Buddy Bench is personalised with a hand-engraved message to remind all pupils of the importance of supporting one another - “We sit, we chat and ask each other questions, We leave as friends, with all good intentions.”

Louise Saunders, Sales and Marketing Manager at Annington, added: “At Annington, we strive to support local communities wherever we can, right down to the very youngest schoolchildren.

“We are proud to gift the Buddy Bench to Moorside Primary School and we hope that the children will be able to use it to create new friendships and feel more confident for many years to come.”

Annington has been responsible for refurbishing former Ministry of Defence homes in Ripon, where prices start from £215,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home.

For more information about the homes for sale at Ripon, please contact the selling agent on 01765 605151 or visit www.dacres.co.uk.

To find out more about Annington, visit www.Annnington.co.uk.