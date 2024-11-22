Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A team of students from Boston Spa Academy have been crowned winners of the National Competition in Food, Farming and Natural Environment 2024.

This year’s finalists’ weekend, held at Myerscough College in Lancashire, in partnership with McDonald’s UK, saw students from six schools take part and experience a range of hands-on sessions at the college’s working farm.

The weekend showcased how farmers and the wider industry are adapting to produce food sustainably and protect the environment. Students explored all aspects of sustainable farming and heard from guest speakers.

Students looked at the role of robotics in dairy farming, tried their hand at hedge laying and learned about why hedges need to be carefully managed. Workshops were also held on topics covering soil and water management business efficiency, crop trading and energy production.

Finalists in the National Competition in Food, Farming and Natural Environment 2024

Throughout the weekend students considered the hypothesis “Building climate resilience into food production is essential for securing the future of agriculture” and delivered their conclusions on the final day, drawing on the knowledge and experience they had gained.

Fiona Rust, education networks and partnership manager at sustainable farming charity LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), which ran the competition, said: “We were delighted with the enthusiastic participation, self-motivation and calibre of students in this year’s competition, with all of them demonstrating their skills and ability to draw on previous learnings from visits during the semi-finals.

“We were particularly pleased to see the development of the students’ awareness and understanding of the issues around sustainable farming, climate resilience and food production.

“This important annual national competition provides an immersive experience for young people to understand and experience a modern agri-food sector, that seeks to have a positive impact of climate, planet and people, while also opening their eyes to the many career opportunities in the agri-food sector.

“Huge congratulations to Boston Spa Academy, and to all our finalists. It has been a privilege to see their interest, engagement and enthusiasm.

“Boston Spa Academy delivered a well-structured and thorough presentation, with a strong call to action to consumers and society to support farmers.

“The judges were impressed with the team’s approach, particularly regarding climate resilience and sustainable farming needing to work with nature, not in competition with it.”

Mary-Ann Bell, science teacher at Boston Spa Academy, said: “Our students thoroughly enjoyed their time at the LEAF National Competition weekend.

“They learnt a great deal, from how to lay a hedge, the robotics involved in modern day milk farming, as well as all that goes on behind the scenes on a farm to ensure maximum yield with minimal cost and environmental impact.

“Winning the competition has left our students absolutely buzzing!

“For one of our students, this whole experience has boosted her confidence and cemented her desire to pursue a career in agriculture.

“For our other two students, the experience has opened their eyes to a world that was completely alien to them before this trip. They have a newfound respect and understanding for those involved in our food production, as well as a desire to get more involved in green initiatives at school.

“As our school is in a rural setting, we feel it is important to develop students’ understanding of our surroundings and neighbours.”