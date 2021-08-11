Boston Spa Academy A-Level students praised by principal

10 August 2021..... A Level results, Boston Spa Academy. Sixth form students Aidan Harris A* AA, Ciaran Connell 4 A*, Harry Botterill 3 A*, Rachael Haigh 3A*, Alex Williams 4 A*, Millie Thomson 3A*, Jacob Nicholson 3A* and Alfie Allanach 3A* . Picture Tony Johnson

Adam Ryder, principal at the GORSE Trust’s Boston Spa Academy said that the A-Level grades produced by the student reflected hard work, determination and resilience.

He said: “I am delighted today (Tuesday) to see that our brilliant students have achieved the grades that accurately reflect the hard work, determination and resilience that they have demonstrated over the course of their studies with us at Boston Spa Academy.

“They can now, with great confidence, take the next step into their chosen career path knowing that they have overcome the significant challenges of the past 18 months.