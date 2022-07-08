Blind poet at Henshaws graduation

Dave Steele was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) in 2014 and will share the story of his journey as his sight deteriorated.

Dave said: “I’m thrilled to be joining you all for what will be such a special day and can’t wait to share my poetry in the hopes that it inspires all those graduating to achieve their dreams.”

Henshaws Specialist College, on Bogs Lane, works with young people aged 16 to 25 who have Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and many of its students have visual impairment.

Dave’s diagnosis meant he quickly became unemployed, a big issue for the father of four, and he turned to social media for support with his RP journey.

He was struck by the numerous misconceptions and stories of injustice being experienced by so many blind and visually impaired people all over the world and became a campaigner.

Dave had previously had a singing background and when a member of one of the online groups learned of this, they invited him to perform at a meeting for those living with RP.

He went on to cover Stand By Me by Ben E King and One Day Like This, each song with its own RP message.

Dave created his own “Stand By Me RP” Facebook page in 2015 and it has become on the largest social media RP groups in the world.

He also began writing poems every day about his struggles and experiences and these became a catalyst for helping both others and himself. He has now had three books published.

In 2018 Dave received the Impact Award from Henshaws, which operates the Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough, and he continues to be an ambassador for the charity.

Henshaws Specialist College has a personalised approach to education, learning and care to empower children and young people living with a disability to progress and live life the way they want.