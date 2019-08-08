Ball raises thousands for school charity

Party-goers helped raise thousands of pounds for charity at Belmont Grosvenor School’s annual Summer Ball.

Guests at the Alice in Wonderland-themed event, held in the grounds of the Harrogate independent prep school, enjoyed a pre-dinner drinks reception provided by Slingsby Gin and Vines Wine Bar, before a meal by The Good Food Story and dancing to The Ordinary Men.

Adrian Stanford, Susan Mitton, Philippa Badger, James Badger

Belmont Grosvenor’s Summer Ball marks the culmination of a year of fund-raising for the school’s chosen charity, Leeds Children’s Hospital and its charity partner Leeds Cares.

Pictures by Paul Harness