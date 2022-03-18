Author delivers County Lines message to Tadcaster schoolchildren

Christina Gabbitas with PCSO Annie Newbould at Tadcaster Primary school.

Christina Gabbitass visited Tadcaster Primary, along with others in the Selby and Craven areas, as she teamed up with North Yorkshire Police PCSOs to give interactive talks to year five and six pupils.

“After visiting many schools, it’s evident that our working partnership is paramount in helping to educate children from primary age,” said Christina, well known for her Felicity Fly Series.

“This age group can often be overlooked but if we can warn them before the criminals get to them, we may have a fighting chance.

Author Christina Gabbitas with Tadcaster Primary pupils.

“I’m a big believer in educating children to recognise when they are being groomed, the damage that drugs can have on their brain development, understanding the terminology of county lines and the consequences of carrying knives.

“Each pupil is given a copy of the No More Knives or County Lines story to take home to discuss and open conversations with their parents.

“This is the most rewarding work that I have undertaken to date and is brilliant to witness the dedication of the PCSO’s and Police Officers who work tirelessly to help keep our communities safe.”

As part of the National County Lines Intensification week, Christina invites children to share their experience and knowledge of county lines and then builds on this by having an open and honest discussion.

The session includes the signs of grooming and how to avoid becoming vulnerable.

Christina uses the power of words to educate as the session concludes with children writing a poem that encourages people to stay away from drugs.

Lorraine Crossman Smith, Chief Inspector at North Yorkshire Police said: “I firmly believe that education and intervention at a young age is successful in helping keep children away from crime.