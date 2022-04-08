Ashville College students star in first school production for two years
Ashville College hosted their first senior school production for two years, which saw them taking to the stage with a heart-warming, toe-tapping musical comedy.
Directed by Karl Boyd, the College’s Head of Drama, You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, saw pupils from year seven through to the Upper Sixth bringing Charles Schulz’s Peanuts characters to life.
The show is a day in the life of Charlie and friends and their constant search to understand and find happiness.
Filled with beautiful, funny, and sometimes bittersweet songs, sharp one-liners, and lashings of slapstick comedy, it was a treat for all ages.
Mr Boyd said: “After an absence of two years, it was brilliant to see the stars of this show bring the house down three nights in a row.
"We had been in rehearsal since last October, and all the hard work from Ashville’s young performers - actors, singers and musicians – paid dividends.
“The entire ensemble was superb – each and every cast member stayed in role throughout the entire performance and provided excellent support to the main characters in crowd and chorus scenes – a particular highlight was the ballet dancing rabbits.
"And for its three-night run, the young performers were thrilled to play to full houses."
