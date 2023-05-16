As national debate rages, one Harrogate school lifts stress of SATs week for pupils with inventive idea

Teachers at Willow Tree Community Primary School hosted a free SATs breakfast club each morning where children were able to socialise with friends, listen to music and enjoy a tasty breakfast before the tests began.

Thanks to the generosity of Lidl, which opened on Knaresborough Road last October, Willow Tree was able to provide every Year 6 pupil with a pastry, some fruit and a drink of juice each morning.

Tom Perkins, Year 6 teacher and Head of Key Stage 2, at Willow Tree, which is located on Wetherby Road in Harrogate, acknowledged that SATs tests can be a stressful time for children, so the school decided to ease any possible pressures.

Pupils at Willow Tree Community Primary School in Harrogate relaxing at their school's free SATs breakfast club.

"We are so incredibly proud of our brilliant Year 6 pupils, who have worked tirelessly throughout the year and remained motivated and upbeat during a week of very challenging test papers,” said Mr Perkins.

"We are extremely grateful to Lidl on Knaresborough Road.

"Our SATs Breakfast Club would not have been possible without their generosity."

The Harrogate school's inventive idea is in stark contrast to the national picture on SATs tests which has seen at least one head teacher claim the reading test included some "GCSE-level" questions.

Pupils at Willow Tree Community Primary School in Harrogate enjoying the inflatable obstacle course after competing SATs exams week.

England's schools minister Nick Gibb MP has responded to criticism by saying he did not want want SATS to be "too hard for children".

But, for Willow Tree Community Primary School, the free breakfast club was not enough.

Once youngsters had completed SATs week, the school laid on an inflatable obstacle course for pupils.

"The children were able to bounce away the stress of the SATs tests and enjoy a well-earned day of fun and celebrations,” said Head of Key Stage 2, Tom Perkins.