Army's visit to local nursery a 'fantastic learning experience'

Children at a popular North Yorkshire nursery stood to attention when they were visited by soldiers from a local army barracks.

4th Regiment Royal Artillery made the short trip from their base at Alanbrooke Barracks in Topcliffe to see the children at Little Pippins Montessori Day Nursery in Skelton-on-Ure.

It formed part of the nursery’s ‘people who help us’ theme, which involves people from outside Little Pippins coming in to talk to the children about the jobs they do.

It also comes under the umbrella of ‘Understanding the World, a key theme of the national Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) framework, which is aimed at providing children with the knowledge, skills and experiences they need to succeed in their learning and development.

Some of the children explore the inside of the army vehicle.

As well as speaking to the soldiers, the children also got to explore the inside of an army vehicle.

Victoria Pollitt, Owner/Headteacher, at Little Pippins Montessori Nursery, said: “The quote of the day was when we asked the children what the army does and one said ‘They Save The World’ and we couldn’t agree more.

“It was a fantastic learning experience for the children and we would like to thank the 4th Regiment for taking time out of their busy schedule to come to the nursery.”

Little Pippins Montessori Day Nursery is based in the former Skelton-on-Ure Primary School building which closed in 2023 due to falling rolls. Owners Victoria and Ian Pollitt have completely refurbished the building and it now provides early years learning opportunities from children aged 0-5.