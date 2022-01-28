Animal loving pupils aid charity
Animal loving Year 2 pupils at Sharow CE Primary School set their sights on raising money for a cause close to their hearts.
The children chose Thirsk-based Lucie’s Animal Rescue, as their charity and started fundraising with enthusiasm.
“They made, decorated, advertised and sold Christmas tree decorations to the families at Sharow CE Primary School,” said a school spokesman.
“Through their efforts they managed to raise an incredible £80 over the course of a week and bought much needed animal food, flea treatments and bedding for the rescue animals.
“The children had the joy of meeting Lucie last week to learn more about the animals she cares for and to also hand over the items they had fundraised for.”
*Send your school news to: [email protected]