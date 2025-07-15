‘A small school with a big heart’: Ripon primary school praised as it retains ‘good’ rating following Ofsted inspection

A primary school in Ripon has been praised by Ofsted inspectors for maintaining the strong standards identified at its previous inspection.

Following an ungraded inspection in June, inspectors recognised Grewelthorpe Church of England Primary School’s continued commitment to high-quality education, effective leadership, and strong pastoral care and confirmed that it continues to be a ‘good’ school.

Described by parents as “a small school with a big heart”, the school was found to provide a warm, welcoming, and aspirational environment where pupils thrive, attend well and feel safe.

In their report, inspectors highlighted the school’s “calm and nurturing ethos”, the positive and respectful relationships between staff and pupils, and high expectations for both behaviour and learning.

The report also commends the school on its “meticulous” approach to reading and phonics and its refined, strengthened curriculum.

Inspectors also noted how pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) benefit from tailored additional support to meet their needs. The school’s personal development offering and opportunities for enrichment are praised, with inspectors reporting how leaders “aspire for pupils to be able to ‘make a difference’ and forge an ambitious path in the wider world”.

The report identifies just one area for improvement - that some subject areas could benefit from more precise use of assessment to inform next steps in learning.

Mrs Katie Barker, Head of Grewelthorpe Church of England Primary School, said: “I am delighted with the outcome of this Ofsted inspection.

"The report reflects the dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm and positivity of our pupils and the commitment we all share to deliver the best possible education for every child.

“My thanks go to all my colleagues both at school and across Leeds Diocesan Learning Trust for their ongoing support and endeavours.”

Mr Richard Noake, Chief Executive Officer of Leeds Diocesan Learning Trust, added: “This is a wonderful outcome for Chris and the team at Grewelthorpe and a perfect way to end the school year.

“The report reflects the school well and it is heartening that staff speak highly of leaders’ support for their professional development, wellbeing and workload.”

In May 2025, Grewelthorpe Church of England Primary School was also commended in its latest SIAMS (Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools) report for living up to its foundation as a Church school and enabling pupils and adults to flourish.

Grewelthorpe Church of England Primary School is one of 14 schools within the Leeds Diocesan Learning Trust, a Church of England Multi Academy Trust established by the Diocese of Leeds that serves schools in and around Ripon, the Craven district and across Leeds.