‘A proud tradition’: Harrogate school marks 30 years of sponsored walk by raising thousands of pounds for charity

Rossett School in Harrogate is celebrating the outstanding success of its sponsored walk, which brought together over 500 students and staff in a remarkable display of school spirit, determination, and generosity.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its 30th year, the ‘Rossett Red’ Sponsored Walk is a much-loved tradition that saw 442 students from Years 7 to 10 completing a 12km route through the beautiful countryside, proudly wearing their PE kit to mark the theme of ‘Rossett Red’.

Alongside them, 74 Sixth Form students from Year 12 volunteered as marshals, working with staff from Rossett School and the Red Kite Learning Trust to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, participants walked a staggering 5,304km - the equivalent of travelling from Harrogate to New York.

Rossett School in Harrogate is celebrating the outstanding success of its sponsored walk, which brought together over 500 students and staff to raise money for charity

Early indications suggest that the event has raised over £8,100, with donations still coming in.

All funds raised are in support of two local charities chosen by the Rossett Student Council – Horticap and New Beginnings.

Mr Tim Milburn, Headteacher at Rossett School, praised the efforts of everyone involved: “The Rossett Sponsored Walk is a proud tradition of ours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I did it when I was a student at this school, so it was fantastic to see it return in its 30th year with such energy and enthusiasm.

"I would like to thank all of our students for their positivity and commitment, our staff and Sixth Form marshals for their support, and in particular Mr Mark Bulmer for leading and organising such a successful and meaningful day for the whole school community.

"I’d also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the local Harrogate community for the warm encouragement and support they showed our students along the route, it made a real difference.”

The community spirit continued back at school with a post-walk celebration event, where students and staff enjoyed a range of fundraising activities, including a raffle, obstacle course, glitter face painting, penalty shoot outs and an ice cream van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mark Bulmer, Assistant Headteacher and organiser, added: “This event really showcases the very best of Rossett School.

"To have walked the equivalent distance to New York is truly incredible, but what matters most is the purpose behind it, raising money and awareness for two inspiring local charities.

"The students showed real determination, resilience, and care throughout the walk, not just for each other, but for the causes they were walking for.

"It was wonderful to see the school community come together, and I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved.”

The school is still welcoming contributions and invites anyone who would like to make a donation to visit https://gofund.me/e32d370b