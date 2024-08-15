A-Level Results Day 2024: Ripon Grammar School student celebrates exam success after overcoming ADHD diagnosis

Albert Saggers, 18, of Ripon Grammar School, has achieved A* A* A in his A-level results

A student has gone from ‘ungradable’ in his mock physics exam to an A* at A-level after a last-minute ADHD diagnosis transformed his life.

Albert Saggers, 18, of Ripon Grammar School also achieved A* in economics, and an A in maths, which was just two marks off an A*.

Before he was diagnosed in January, the teenager struggled to concentrate on his studies and never managed to do any academic work outside school hours.

Sixth form staff at Ripon Grammar School noticed that he found it difficult to focus and encouraged him to be assessed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

He was diagnosed within the week and was put on methylphenidate medication.

Albert said: “It allowed me to focus and work for eight hours a day.

"I went from being able to do nothing to doing as much as I wanted and It gave me so much more energy.

"I’m very grateful it was spotted and it has made all the difference.

“I got into a lot of trouble at school, both primary school and secondary school, my attitude and behaviour weren’t great.

"Medication has really helped me to settle down and behave.

"It has changed my life.”

His mother, Lucy Saggers, added: "Albert's ADHD diagnosis was a game-changer and we are very grateful to the team at Ripon Grammar School, in particular sixth form coordinator Karyn Feingold, whose insight, actions and support were instrumental in getting him diagnosed.

"After a short time adjusting to his diagnosis, Albert quickly gained incredibly useful insights into his behaviour.

"He read the recommended books and took all the advice he was given.

"Knowing he has ADHD allows him, and all those around him, to better understand his character and behaviour.

"There are some traits he can now watch for and others he can relax into.

"He is a much more confident person as a result.

"He was always ambitious, but with the diagnosis and medication he could achieve what he had been trying so hard to do.

"We are thrilled with his excellent A-level results."

Albert, who joined Ripon Grammar School in sixth form from Ryedale School and has been working in a bar in Cornwall over the summer, plans to travel in Central and South America during his gap year before taking up his place at the University of Exeter to study economics.

Mrs Feingold said: “I could not be prouder of Albert.

"He has worked so hard and shown everyone what he is truly capable of.

"I look forward to hearing about his future successes.”