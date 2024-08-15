Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate Ladies’ College students and teachers have been celebrating an ‘outstanding’ set of A-level results today.

Creative arts shone particularly bright, with 100 per cent of A*-B grades earned in Textiles and Art.

Across the curriculum, the results were equally strong, with 88 per cent of language students earning A*-B grades, and 100 per cent of English Literature and PE students achieving A*-B grades.

Overall, 50 per cent of grades were A*-B, and almost 75 per cent were A*-C, with over a third of students going on to study STEM related subjects at university.

Mrs Sylvia Brett, Principle at Harrogate Ladies' College, and students celebrating their fantastic A-level results

As well as prestigious Russell Group universities, students will also be heading to a range of unique and exciting university destinations following their results today.

These include the University of the Highlands and Islands (HUI) for Marine Sciences, a prestigious culinary school in Switzerland, and a program in Film Making where one student is setting the stage for a career in the TV and film industry.

Mrs Sylvia Brett, Principle at Harrogate Ladies’ College, said: "Our students' exceptional A-Level results this year are a testament not only to their hard work and determination but also to the unwavering dedication and support of our outstanding teachers.

"At Harrogate Ladies’ College, we take immense pride in knowing each of our pupils as individuals, nurturing their unique strengths and encouraging them to embrace their true selves.

"Just as their parents do, we recognise their potential and guide them to be the best they can be.”

Among the high achievers was Ellie Boon, who earned A*AB and will be attending Durham University to study Psychology.

Ellie expressed her excitement, saying: "Achieving A*AB at A-Level and earning a spot at Durham University is absolutely amazing and I am so excited for the journey ahead.

"I’d also like to say a huge thank you to my teachers that got me here."

Emily Walker, another top performer, achieved AABB and will be pursuing Medicine at the University of St Andrews.

She shared her enthusiasm, saying: "Having the chance to study Medicine feels like the beginning of an incredible journey for me.

"It’s a reminder that perseverance and passion can pave the way to fulfilling our dreams.

"I’m thrilled and ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."

Despite the turmoil of war in her home country, Ukrainian student Olena Oitsekh who came to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, was also celebrating today having achieved ABB in her A-levels and will be going onto the University of York to study Biochemistry.

Head Prefect, Megan Turner, is pleased to be going onto Newcastle University to study Modern Languages.

She said: “I am absolutely thrilled with my A-level results and incredibly grateful to all my teachers, friends, and family who have supported me along the way.

"Achieving these grades has opened the door for me to pursue my passion for languages and I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead.”

Today is also a double celebration for twin sisters, Erin and Freya Hatfield, who have both got their A-Level results today and will heading to Oxford to study Acting and Musical Theatre, while Freya is off to follow her passion in Textiles at the University of Lancaster.

Mrs Sylvia Brett added: “Our school's consistent track record of success reflects our commitment to preparing our students to step confidently into the world, knowing that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to.”