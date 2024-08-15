A-level Results Day 2024: Harrogate Grammar School praises 'exceptional, inspiring and talented' students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate Grammar School has congratulated its “remarkable” Year 13 students on their exam success as they now look forward to starting the next chapter of their lives.

After receiving their results this morning (Thursday), more than 75 per cent of applicants have gained places at their first choice university and 90 per cent achieved places overall.

Out of a cohort of 326 students, a third of grades were A* or A - up three per cent on last year - with 10 different subjects showing a significant increase in the number of A*-A grades.

Twenty-two students achieved at least three or more A*s.

A school spokesperson said: “You are an exceptional, inspiring and talented group of young people and we could not be prouder of you.

“The successful results and progression routes recognise hard work, resilience and determination.

“We would like to thank students for the commitment they have shown to their studies and the outstanding contribution that they have made throughout their time at HGS.

“We would like to thank families for their support, as well as our teachers and staff, who have worked tirelessly to support students.

“We wish our students all the very best in their future studies, employment or gap year.

“We hope that life serves them much happiness and that they make a profound difference in their chosen field.”

The spokesperson said this cohort of students were in Year nine when the country went into lockdown. They studied for their GCSEs remotely at times and were the first generation of students to sit GCSEs again in 2022.

A total of 288 students (88 per cent of the year group) applied to university to study a range of courses.

Students will be taking up courses in subjects such as physiotherapy, and several allied healthcare professions, as well as courses in the humanities, law, social sciences, arts, drama, music, sciences, maths, languages, business and education.

Eight students achieved places at Oxbridge and five students gained places on medicine courses. One student has gained a place at The Royal Northern College of Music.

The school’s four Ukrainian students all secured places at university.

Many students have also progressed to degree apprenticeships or employment with companies such as Nestlé, HSBC, Ernst Young, Civil Service, Omnia Projects, Savills and Barker Partnership.