A-level Results Day 2024: Associated Sixth Form of St Aidan’s and St John Fisher celebrates 'phenomenal set of results'

Students at the Associated Sixth Form of St Aidan’s and St John Fisher in Harrogate are celebrating after achieving the highest set of results for many years.

The percentage of students achieving grades A*-A has increased to more than 30 per cent, with over 80 per cent of students gaining A*-C grades.

Students taking the applied general courses have once again excelled, with nearly 50 per cent achieving a distinction* or distinction grade.

More students than in previous years have secured places on their preferred route of university, apprenticeships or the world of work.

A-level results day at the Associated Sixth Form of St Aidan’s and St John Fisher

Several students have achieved a full set of A*/A grades in all their subjects.

Steve Mort, head teacher of St John Fisher, said: “With national speculation that grades would be down on previous years, we are absolutely thrilled that we have achieved our best results yet.

“The results for this cohort are even better than those of 2019 (pre-pandemic) and 2023, and we could not be more pleased for all of our students.”

Siân Dover, head teacher of St Aidan’s, said: “We are so proud of all of our students and staff, and they thoroughly deserve this phenomenal set of results.

“To achieve results that are better than before the pandemic shows how the commitment and care put in for each individual student has really paid off.

“These young people have worked so hard, and we want to congratulate each and every one of them.”

A spokesperson added: “We wish all our Year 13 students the very best as they move on to the next stage of their lives, and we look forward to hearing about their future successes.”