A-level Results Day 2024: Ashville College in Harrogate celebrating ‘best-ever’ results following exam success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at Ashville College in Harrogate have been praised after they were all awarded places at their preferred universities.

This year’s set of results enable Ashville pupils to pursue the full A to Z of their chosen undergraduate degrees – ranging from Archaeology to Zoology.

They also include Biomedical Science, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science, Economics, History, Law, Midwifery, Modern Foreign Languages, Neuroscience, Occupational Therapy, and Sports Science.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Destinations include some of the country’s top universities including Cambridge, Manchester, Durham, Bristol, Lancaster, UCL, Liverpool, Sheffield, and Newcastle.

Pupils and teachers at Ashville College in Harrogate have been celebrating their ‘best-ever’ A-level results

Rhiannon Wilkinson, Headteacher at Ashville College, said: “This year’s results are our best-ever, not including the mediated results of the Covid-affected years.

“The rise in top A-level grades at Ashville includes 66 per cent at A* to B.

“Our percentage of A*-B grades improved by 6 per cent compared with last year’s figures and our percentage of A*-A grades increased by a very pleasing 7 per cent.

"40 per cent of all grades achieved were A* to A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This across-the-board increase reflects our commitment to building a culture of academic aspiration and success for every pupil, together with developing the personal and social skills through co-curricular activities necessary for the world in which today’s university students will live and work."

One of the top-performing pupils, joint Head of School Annie Meehan, who achieved two A* grades and one A grade, said: “I’m completely shocked, but so happy.

“All of my teachers have been amazing and went above and beyond for me, and I am so grateful to them and the Ashville community for helping me achieve my goal of studying Law at the University of Bristol.”

Fellow pupil Ethan Marshall is now looking forward to studying Engineering at the University of Cambridge after being awarded four A* grades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ““I’m really pleased with my results and couldn’t have hoped for better outcomes.

"My thanks go to my teachers, each of whom has been an outstanding teacher.

“Their commitment, expertise, and support have been instrumental in helping me to get here, and I am incredibly appreciative of their guidance throughout my journey.”

Mrs Wilkinson added: “We are absolutely delighted with our Sixth Form results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Results days are significant occasions for pupils, parents and teachers alike.

"They are the culmination of a school career and a signpost to the next stage of a young person’s life.

“We are very proud of all our pupils’ success.

"They have been another outstanding year group who have wholeheartedly committed themselves to the values of the College and fulfilling our ambitions for them.”