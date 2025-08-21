71% of GCSEs at The Grammar School at Leeds awarded top 7/8/9 grades

Year 11 students celebrate their GCSE results at The Grammar School at Leeds.

Students at The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL) have achieved excellent exam results, with 71% of all GCSEs awarded the top grades of 7, 8 or 9 (A/A*). 49% of entries were awarded grade 8 or above, and 25% awarded grade 9.

Jane, of Harrogate, achieved top grades of six 9s and four 8s and plans to go on and study biology, English literature, maths, and chemistry at A-level.

Alex, also of Harrogate, achieved an impressive seven 9s, one 8 and two 7s and is looking forward to studying A-levels in economics, maths, geography, and biology.

GSAL’s GCSE Class of 2025 includes a GB swimmer, an international hockey player and one of the most promising young physicists in the UK. Six students had particular cause for celebration after receiving 9s - the highest possible grade - across the board in 10 subjects. Additionally, 30 students achieved 10 grade 8s and 9s.

Helen Stansfield, head of senior school at GSAL, said: “We are so proud of this year’s GCSE cohort. These students joined Year 7 during the COVID pandemic, missing out on many of the normal transition activities, and they also had to contend with bubbles and social distancing. Despite this difficult start, they have achieved outstanding results, including many remarkable individual successes. This is testimony to their hard work, the phenomenal support of their families and teachers, and the resilience they have developed over the past five years.”