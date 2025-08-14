62% of A-levels at The Grammar School of Leeds awarded top grades of A/A*
Charlie, from Harrogate scooped three As in economics, geography and maths, whilst Erin, also of Harrogate, achieved two A*s, an A and a B to secure her place to study civil engineering at the University of Edinburgh.
Headline achievements included: 24% of grades were at A*. 62% of grades were at A* and A. 87% of grades were at A*-B.
GSAL’s A-level class of 2025 includes several medics, a number of actors, a professional rugby player, a competitive swimmer and a future pilot. The vast majority of students have secured places at a Russell Group or a Guardian top 30 university to study a range of courses in arts, humanities, sciences and languages, including medicine, law and engineering.
Sue Woodroofe, Principal at GSAL, said, "These are outstanding results for the school, some of the best in our history. Our Year 13s are an incredibly talented cohort who have achieved so much, both in the classroom and beyond. They’ve led by example and inspired younger pupils with their positivity and determination. Today is a special moment to celebrate their journey and to thank the families and staff who have been part of it. I couldn’t be more proud of them."