Darragh Kennedy, Joseph Laverty, James Greene, Dom Coverley, Joe Hemsworth, Michael Ruane, and Francis Ryan-Casey, all happy with their results.

40 photos that capture the emotion of A Level results day in Harrogate, Ripon and the district

Emotions were running high at schools across the Harrogate district this morning, as students nervously peeled open their A-Level results envelopes.

But the pent up nervous energy soon dissipated, as many delighted students scooped up the grades that they have always dreamed of, to go to their dream universities - here is our picture gallery of students opening and celebrating their results at schools from across our district.

Rose How is celebrating after achieving A's in Biology, Chemistry and Maths, and a place at The University of Birmingham to study Medicine.

1. Ashville College

Another happy pupil - with three A's, Anna Jackman-Straw is celebrating and rightly so as she secures a place to study music at the University of Oxford.

2. Ashville College

All smiles: Happy students at Harrogate Grammar School this morning.

3. Harrogate Grammar School

Another great year: Harrogate Grammar School students celebrate their results.

4. Harrogate Grammar School

