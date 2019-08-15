40 photos that capture the emotion of A Level results day in Harrogate, Ripon and the district
Emotions were running high at schools across the Harrogate district this morning, as students nervously peeled open their A-Level results envelopes.
But the pent up nervous energy soon dissipated, as many delighted students scooped up the grades that they have always dreamed of, to go to their dream universities - here is our picture gallery of students opening and celebrating their results at schools from across our district.
1. Ashville College
Rose How is celebrating after achieving A's in Biology, Chemistry and Maths, and a place at The University of Birmingham to study Medicine.