Harrogate Advertiser School Leavers 2019

35 wonderful pictures of Harrogate district's Class of 2019 school leavers

Year six pupils from across the Harrogate district have said goodbye to their primary school classrooms as they head off to the next chapter of their lives.

Pick up a copy of this week's Harrogate Advertiser to see our 12 page School Leavers picture special.

Kirkby Malzeard CE Primary School

1. School Leavers

Kirkby Malzeard CE Primary School
other
Buy a Photo
Bilton Grange Primary School

2. School Leavers

Bilton Grange Primary School
other
Buy a Photo
Western Primary School, Harrogate

3. School Leavers

Western Primary School, Harrogate
other
Buy a Photo
Collingham Lady Elizabeth Hastings CE (VA) Primary School

4. School Leavers

Collingham Lady Elizabeth Hastings CE (VA) Primary School
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 9