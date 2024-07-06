Rocket Man Resale: what items of Elton John's can you bid on this weekend before the end of the auction?
- Fans of Elton John have until the end of this weekend to bid on a piece of his pre-loved clothing.
- The auction, taking place on eBay, is set to raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
- Among some of the hot ticket items are a Gucci knitting kit and a Yohji Yamamoto Red Cherry Bomber Jacket
- Here’s some of the big value items that are on offer until Sunday morning BST
Elton John and his partner David Furnish are throwing opening their wardrobe to raise funds for Elton’s AIDS Foundation.
The “Rocket Man Resale” auction is happening right now on eBay, with today marking the last 24 hours before many of the auctions on offer are completed - and there is a lot of choice involved.
The auction, helmed in part by Matchfire, is a fantastic look into some of Elton John’s favourite designers by all accounts. There’s a lot of Gucci being sold, alongside some unusual items that are set to fetch upwards of $10,000 as of writing.
But the auctions are not quite over yet, so for those of you who want to spend some money on some one-of-a-kind music memorabilia from the beloved “Rocket Man” himself, you might not want to miss out on what’s on offer.
What’s on offer in Elton John’s “Rocket Man Resale” auctions?
It’s a pretty impressive list, with the current bids at pretty impressive prices. But for those who are curious just how much is being spent so far, here are a few of the items on offer and how much as of writing the current bids are sitting on (in USD).
- Richfresh Suit from the collection of Brandi Carlisle - £821.09
- Gucci Knitting Kit - £369.02
- Gucci Bomber Jacket - £4,583.38
- Gucci Crocodile Rock Leather Bag From the Collection of Elton John - £3,995.77
- 3-Piece Outfit From the Collection of Donatella Versace - £712.97
- Richard James Suit From the Collection of Elton John - £1,096.88
- Gianni Versace Animal Print Cowboy Boots From the Collection of Elton John - £1,664.90
- Gianni Versace Design Brown/Black Silk Shirt From the Collection of Elton John - £752.14
- Yohji Yamamoto Pink Suit From the Collection of Elton John - £1,715.05
What is the most expensive piece of Elton John memorabilia that sold at auction?
That would be his iconic stage costume worn during Elton John’s 1975 "Captain Fantastic" tour. The costume, a jumpsuit bearing sequins, feathers and a matching cape, sold at a Julien's Auctions event for $12,500 in 2014 - around £9,760 not including inflation.
To avoid missing out, or to undertake a last-second “snipe” of an item, many of the auctions for Elton John’s “Rocket Man Resale” are due to close at 5:00am on Sunday July 7 2024. Keep in mind also that postage is from the United States - but if that isn’t something to put you off, you can visit the entire list of items on eBay right now.
