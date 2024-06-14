Creamfields North 2024: organisers announce brand new indoor main stage and festival opening times
- Daresbury Estate welcomes clubbers once again to Creamfields North, taking place during Bank Holiday Weekend
- This year’s lineup includes Calvin Harris, Armin Van Buuren and Fatboy Slim
- Creamfields North have released timings for this year’s event, including the last entries onto the site
- The festival has not as of yet released set times but has revealed who is playing on what stages
The UK’s biggest dance festival, Creamfields North, is set to become bigger and better this year.
The perennial festival date on any clubber’s calendar, which takes place in Cheshire across Bank Holiday Weekend, has revealed a £2m investment to the site at Daresbury Estate this year, including a brand new indoor main stage.
The indoor main stage, designed to increase coverage in the event of bad weather, will allow 30,000 festival revellers to catch some of this year’s headlines artists, alongside the construction of new walkways from South Car Parks to the Campsite Village, Gold, Silver, Cream and Blue Campsites to allow easier accessibility for campers.
The organisers have also revealed that they’re expanding the highly sought-after Dreamfields and Pre-Pitch accommodation options on site, which consistently sell out and a new and improved water pipeline system installed across the site, improving the quantity and pressure of water for drinking points, toilets and showers
Those looking to ply their trade (with consent from the organisers naturally) at the site this year can also expect a full-fibre comms system into campsite areas and village to improve connectivity for traders delivering a faster service.
Plus, those who have experienced trouble driving onto the car park on the Daresbury Estate grounds during the festival can expect a new wheel wash system for site vehicles to improve road surfaces and alleviate traffic congestion.
Alongside the announcement of the investments to this year’s event, Creamfields North have also released a list of times for revellers to learn what time they can arrive at the campsite at Daresbury Estate, what time day ticket revellers should arrive, what time the gates to the main arena, and the all-important last entry onto the grounds this year each day.
What are the opening times for Creamfields North 2024?
All times are correct as of writing and come directly from Creamfields North 2024 organisers.
Thursday August 22 2024
- Campsite opens: 12:00
- Day ticket entry: n/a
- Arena opens: 17:00 - 23:30
- Music stars/finishes: 17:00 - 23:00
- Hospitality area (campers): 17:00 - 23:00
- Bars: 17:00 - 23:30
- Car parks: 12:00
- Medical centre: 24 hours
- Welfare: 24 hours
- Box office: 12:00 - 20:30
- Last entry onto the site: 21:00
Friday August 23 2024
- Campsite opens: 12:00
- Day ticket entry: 15:00
- Arena opens: 15:00 - 23:30
- Music stars/finishes: 15:00 - 23:00
- Hospitality area (campers): 11:00 - 23:00
- Bars: 15:00 - 23:30
- Car parks: 12:00
- Medical centre: 24 hours
- Welfare: 24 hours
- Box office: 12:00 - 20:30
- Last entry onto the site: 21:00
Saturday August 24 2024
- Campsite opens: 10:00
- Day ticket entry: 14:00
- Arena opens: 13:00 - 02:30
- Music stars/finishes: 14:00 - 04:00
- Hospitality area (campers): 11:00 - 04:00
- Bars: 13:00 - 14:30
- Car parks: 12:00
- Medical centre: 24 hours
- Welfare: 24 hours
- Box office: 10:00 - 20:30
- Last entry onto site: 21:00
Sunday, August 25 2024
- Campsite opens: n/a
- Day ticket entry: 12:00
- Arena opens: 12:00 - 23:30
- Music stars/finishes: 12:00 - 23:00
- Hospitality area (campers): 11:00 - 23:00
- Bars: 12:00 - 23:30
- Car parks: 11:00
- Medical centre: 24 hours
- Welfare: 24 hours
- Box office: 12:00 - 20:30
- Last entry onto the site: 21:00
Monday August 26 2024
- Campsite closes: 12:00
- Car parks: 06:00 - 12:00
Who has been announced to perform at Creamfields North 2024?
Though set times have yet to be announced, Creamfields North 2024 have advised the following artists have been confirmed to perform at the following stages.
Thursday August 22 2024
Cream
- KC Lights
- Chapter and Verse
- Jess Bayes (featuring Jem Cooke)
- Woody Cook
- Morgan Seatree
- Emma Forster
Rong
- Scot Project
- Christina Novelli
- David Forbes
- Liam Wilson
- Matty Ralph
- Mike T
Cream Terrace
- Sick Individuals
- Marnik
- Pink Panda
- Lunax
- Next Generation Noise
- Mark Roma
Nation
- Skepsis
- Jamie Duggan
- Foor + Tyrone
- Charlotte Devaney
- Ryan Spicer
- Matt Thiss
Hospitality
- Silent Disco
Friday August 23 2024
ARC
- Hardwell
- Timmy Trumpet
- Scooter
- Amelia Preston
New Indoor Main Stage
- Fisher
- Steve Angello + secret special guest
- Sosa
- Cloonee
Steel Yard
- Charlotte de Witte
- Enrico Sangiuliano
- Eli Brown
- Adrianna
- Marie Vaunt
Runway Presented by SHEIN hosted by Paradise
- Jamie Jones
- Hot Since 82
- East End Dubs
- Alisha B2B Luke Dean
Misfit
- Ben Nicky
- Will Sparks
- Darren Styles
- Sub Zero Project
- Multunes
- David Rust
Andy C presents One 7 Four Hosted by Tonn Piper & Dreps
- Andy C
- Dimension
- Mozey
- Turno
- Presents Game Time
- Lens
- Randall B2B Benny L
- James Hiraeth
- Bugwell
Teletech
- Alex Farell
- AZYR
- blk.
- Brutalismus 3000 Live
- Danielle Ciuro
- Sara Landry
Girls Don’t Sync Takeover
- Girls Don’t Sync
- P-Rallel
- Paige Tomlinson
- Continental GT
- Murphy’s Law UKG Set
- Jade Edwards
Pepsi Max
- Dash Berlin
- Markus Schulz
- Giuseppe Ottaviani
- Craig Connelly
- Factor B
- Renegade System
- Leena Punks
- DKH
Hospitality Hosted by The Garden Party
- Molly Mouse
- Rob Crouch
- Jesse James B2B Mr Jay
- Nino Violin
- Page Twins
- Guy D’Angelo
- Pete James
- Rusti
- Murfi
- Kami Foxx & Daxonsax
Saturday August 24 2024
ARC
- Calvin Harris
- MK
- Eliza Rose
- Tyson O’Brien
- Millie Cotton
New Indoor Main Stage
- Armin Van Buuren
- Ben Hemsley
- Kimmic
- Martin Garrix
- Third Party
- Cassö B2B Daire
- Beauz
- Tiësto
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
Steel Yard
- Eric Prydz
- Ewan McVicar
- Mochakk
- Peggy Gou
- Pete Tong
- Solomun B2B Patrick Topping
- Sarah Story
- It’s Murph
Runway Presented by SHEIN hosted by Trick
- Patrick Topping
- John Summit
- Solardo
- Prospa
- Just Added
- Raphi
- Lewis Taylor
Sub_Aural
- Bou & B Live 247
- Friction
- Harriet Jaxxon
- Hedex & Eksman
- Hybrid Minds & Tempza
- K Motionz
- Kings of the Rollers & Inja
- Koven
- Sub Focus featuring ID
- North Base
XXL
- DJ Daddy Trance
- Faster Horses
- Funk Tribu
- I Hate Models [AV]
- Leaha
- Nico Moreno
- Trym
- Vladimir Dubyshkin Live
Warehouse
- Gorgon City
- Franky Wah
- Special Guest
- Mathame
- Chris Avantgarde
- James Organ
Goodgreef Xtra-Hard
- Da Tweekaz
- Coone
- Creeds & Helen Ka
- DJ Isaac
- Andy Whitby
- Olly James
- Joey Riot
- Paul Clark
- Phil Mackintosh
- Mddltn & Morgan Kasiera
- Kaos Bros / D-Willz
Pepsi Max presents RONG
- Bryan Kearney
- Billy Gillies
- Maddix
- Shugz
- Symmetrik
- Daxson
- Xjaro & Pitch
- Amy Wiles
- Maria Healy
- Tyler Jack
- Anselli
Hospitality Hosted by The Garden Party
- Molly Mouse
- Rob Crouch
- Jesse James B2B Mr Jay
- Nino Violin
- Page Twins
- Guy D’Angelo
- Pete James
- Rusti
- Murfi
- Jack Bullock
- Kami Foxx & Daxonsax
Sunday August 25 2024
ARC
- Alesso
- Example
- Belters Only
- Sam Divine
- Jazzy
- Lufthaus
New Indoor Main Stage
- Chase & Status Live
- Hannah Laing
- Sammy Virji
- Carta
- Michael Bibi
- Chris Stussy
- Max Dean
Steel Yard
- Camelphat
- Artbat
- Kevin de Vries
- Layla Benitez
- Matrefakt
Runway Presented by SHEIN
- Bicep Present Chroma (AV DJ Set)
- Anotr
- Josh Baker
- Joella Jackson
- Pawsa
Fatboy Slim Loves
- Fatboy Slim
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Eats Everything
- Salute
- Pretty Girl
Teletech
- 999999999
- Anetha
- Billy Does
- Charlie Sparks
- Kander
- Kobosil
- Sikoti
Our House
- Meduza & James Hype
- Low Steppa
- Ferreck Dawn
- Hugel
- Genesi
- Tita Lau
- Mistajam
Full On
- D-Block & S-te-Fan
- TNT
- Rooler
- Alex Kidd
- Klubfiller ft MC Storm
- Kutski
- Reklus
- Hannah Taylor
- Lee Follon
Pepsi Max
- Ferry Corsten Presents Gouryella
- Aly & Fila
- Sneijder Presents Alti
- Nifra
- Nilsix
- Danny Eaton
- Jay Hayton
- Fish56Octagon
Hospitality Hosted by The Garden Party
- Molly Mouse
- Rob Crouch
- Nino Violin
- Page Twins
- Guy D’Angelo
- Pete James
- Rusti
- Murfi
- Jack Bullock
- Kami Foxx & Daxonsax
Are there still tickets to attend Creamfields North 2024?
We took a look on Ticketmaster UK earlier this morning and were able to find camping tickets still available, along with a clutch of day tickets to Creamfields North 2024 - but they are going very quickly we’ve been warned.
To take a look at what options are still available, you can head over to Ticketmaster and take a look at what options suit your Bank Holiday weekend 2024.
Who are you looking forward to seeing at Creamfields North 2024, or have you any memories of the bygone era of the “superclub,” “clubland” and those hedonistic days at Manumission or Gatecrasher? We’d love to hear from you - comment below or email [email protected] with your best clubland memories.
