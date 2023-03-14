Gamers flock to Harrogate for biggest ever AireCon and here are the photos to prove it

Taking place at Harrogate Convention Centre from last Thursday to Sunday, AireCon offered a feast of face-to-face non-electronic game playing.

This year’s festival boasted an expanded capacity and for the first time added a fourth day of gaming, exhibitions, exclusive product launches, large-scale social games, special guests and more.

Accomplished games master, children’s author and star of BBC smash hit show The Traitors Ivan Brett joined the line-up which included international gaming distribution powerhouse Asmodee, award-winning developer Parable Games (Shiver) and exciting new Kickstarter stars Play for Keeps (Overstocked).

Pictured are just a few of the hundreds of Gamers at AireCon 2023 at Harrogate Convention Centre. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Innovations at Airecon 2023 included the online G.A.M.E System which kept visitors updated on all the events taking place and the Gameseekers Area where a dedicated Game Guru was on hand to help solo attendees.

In the thick of the action - Gamers face to face at AireCon 2023 at Harrogate Convention Centre. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Star Wars gamers at AireCOn festival 2023 at Harrogate Convention Centre. (Picture Gered Binks)

Fancy dress was in evidence at AireCOn festival 2023 at Harrogate Convention Centre. (Picture Gered Binks)