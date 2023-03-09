AireCon begins today at Harrogate Convention Centre with BBC The Traitor star as special guest

One of the UK’s largest analogue gaming festivals, Airecon will run from today. Thursday, March 9 to Sunday, March 12 at Harrogate Convention Centre.

This year’s festival is the biggest yet; having significantly expanded capacity and, for the very first time, added a fourth day of gaming, exhibitions, exclusive product launches, large-scale social games, special guests and more due to unprecedented demand.

An added bonus is accomplished games master, children’s author and breakout star of BBC smash hit show The Traitors.

AireCon begins today at Harrogate Convention Centre with BBC The Traitor star.

Ivan Brett will be joining the already impressive lineup that includes the likes of international gaming distribution powerhouse Asmodee, award-winning developers such as Parable Games (Shiver) and exciting new Kickstarter stars Play for Keeps (Overstocked).

“We're so excited to be returning to Harrogate for our biggest event ever in 2023,” said Mark Cooke, AireCon Show Director and Founder.

"We've increased the physical size of the convention with more exhibitors, more halls and more gaming space! AireCon 2023 is going to be the best yet, with so much for people to do whether they're attending in groups or coming solo.”

The biggest AireCon to date, 2023’s festival is already breaking records.

More pre-sales than ever before led to the festival expanding and releasing extra tickets, but even these tickets are now close to selling out.

This year’s AireCon sees the introduction of innovative new ideas like the online G.A.M.E System which will keep visitors updated on all the events taking place at the convention – as well as the Gameseekers Area where a dedicated Game Guru will be on hand to help solo attendees find like minded people to game with.

Originally set up by director Mark Cooke more than a decade ago as a place for him and his friends to play games for a weekend, AireCon brought in software engineer Rick Meeson and Nabil Homsi, director of the Leeds-based Travelling Man chain of comic and board game shops, as it expanded into Harrogate in 2017.