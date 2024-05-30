Well-known Harrogate food hall is renamed as famous business takes over

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Harrogate’s best known food halls which underwent a £6 million investment has been renamed and rebranded.

Previously a garden centre for many years, the site at Leeds Road near Pannal became Crimple Hall in 2021 after a huge investment to add on a food hall, restaurant and event space.

But last year saw it come under the aegis of another renowned food hall – the award-winning Weetons which has become a Harrogate institution ever since it first opened its flagship store on West Park in 2005.

Now renamed Weetons Leeds Road, the Crimple site now plays host to:

Weetons Food Hall

Weetons Restaurant

Home + Garden store

Snug Cafe (Dog Friendly)

Synonymous with high quality and a dash of luxury, from the beginning Weetons has prided itself on being “a passionate and community focused group and work tirelessly to establish long term relationships with our farmers, growers and suppliers.

"Wherever possible we source and support high quality local producers and makers.”

Boasting a nationwide reputation, Wettons offers a premium food hall, butchers, deli and restaurant serving breakfast, brunch, lunch and drinks at West Park.