Traders' joy at being back in business as Great Yorkshire Show prepares to open

Traders are “excited” to be allowed back at events like the Great Yorkshire Show.

For some, it will be their first event since lockdown in March 2020, as most events and festivals were postponed last summer.

Vicky Taylor, owner of Classique Feathers, which sells handmade feather hat pins, said: “I am super excited, I’m there for the four days, and I’m just making as many more fabulous things as I can. It’s amazing to be back at the events, and absolutely fabulous to be able to attend the Great Yorkshire Show, as this will be our first visit up north.”

Natalie Tyson, owner of Olive and Berry - which sells fashionable, eco-friendly dog interior and gifts for dog lovers - agreed, saying: “We are there for the full four days, very excited and a bit nervous too. We’re revamping our converted horse box shop to launch with a bang. It’s great to be back after lockdown - this will only be our second event this year.”

Billy Fry, owner of Fry’s Teak Garden Furniture, said: “It is great to hear the events are back on, even though the attendance isn’t as high as it should be, but hopefully all back to normal next year.”

Rory, co-founder of Libations Rum in Leeds, added: “It’s great to be attending events after lockdown. Despite launching in December 2019, these are actually some of the first events we’ve attended.

“We’re at GYS for the full four days and are really looking forward spreading the good word about Yorkshire Rum.”

Charities are also grateful to be able to run their stalls, as lockdown led to a major loss of income due to cancelled fundraisers and an increase in demand.

The Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity and its volunteer team will be running a stand at the Great Yorkshire Show. Visitors can get involved in the charity’s latest challenges, enter a competition to name the mascot and learn about how they could make a difference to their local NHS.