PICTURE SPECIAL: Ripon Cathedral plays host to Sunday Plough Service

Over 150 people gathered at Ripon Cathedral on Sunday for the Plough Service, supported by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

Members of the farming community gathered at the Cathedral from 2.30pm and enjoyed hot pork rolls kindly provided by Tancred Farm Shop from Whixley, before the service began at 3.30pm.

The Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s Women in Farming Network staged its very own photographic exhibition, All in a Day’s Work, inside the Cathedral.

The stunning collection of atmospheric and powerful images of female businesswomen from across rural Yorkshire was shot by photographer Lucy Saggers and tells a powerful story of rural entrepreneurship in 27 carefully curated black and white images.

The exhibition will continue to be displayed at the Cathedral until the end of January for the benefit of visitors.

The service was led by the Very Rev John Dobson, Dean of Ripon with The Rev Canon Leslie Newton, Chair of Yorkshire North and East Methodist Circuit, and an address was given by Professor Sally Shortall, Duke of Northumberland’s Chair of Rural Economy at Newcastle University.

Among the speakers were two members of the YAS-supported Future Farmers of Yorkshire, Christina Liddle and Jen Kent, who shared the stories of their rural careers.

Representatives from local Young Farmers Clubs took part in readings and bringing up the plough share.

Charities, The Farming Community Network and Samaritans were also in attendance and were available to chat to members of the congregation.

For more information about the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, including events, visit https://yas.co.uk/

1. Plough Sunday Service 2022 Very Rev'd John Dobson, Dean of Ripon, and Lord Lft of North Yorkshire Johanna Ropner Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2. Plough Sunday Service 2022 Display of farm machinery on the Cathedral's forecourt courtesy of Ripon Farm Services Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3. Plough Sunday Service 2022 Visitors to the Cathedral view the Women in Farming Network's photography exhibition 'All in a Day's Work' Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4. Plough Sunday Service 2022 Visitors to the Cathedral view the Women in Farming Network's photography exhibition 'All in a Day's Work' Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales