The popular farming show celebrates the best of agricultural traditions with award-winning livestock, horse and dog sections and includes exhibitions of animals anywhere in the UK.

Nidderdale Show is often fondly called ‘Pateley Show’ and the event overlooks the stunning views of Bewerley Park in Pateley Bridge.

The show regularly attracts crowds of 15,000 and has grown to become one of the country’s most popular agricultural shows.

A view across Gouthwaite Reservoir in Nidderdale, North Yorkshire. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

It offers a varied display of locally sourced produce and crafts and traditionally marks the end of the agricultural season.

Normally the Nidderdale Show hosts a dog show, however, following the confirmation of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral taking place on September 19, the show has been rescheduled to Sunday, September 18 and the dog show has been cancelled.

Organisers at the show published this statement on the website: “The dog show will NOT be going ahead. This was not an easy decision but the change of date meant a significant number of judges were unavailable.

“We are deeply sorry but hope you understand in these difficult circumstances.”

Chairman of Nidderdale Show, Martin Smith, published a statement following The Queen’s death: “We are deeply saddened to learn the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We join with the rest of the nation in mourning the loss of our monarch who served us all with such dignity, warmth and kindness for more than seventy years.

“We believe we will have the full understanding of our members and supporters in the Nidderdale Community, as well as in the wider Yorkshire area in changing the date of this year’s Nidderdale Show, in order to show respect to Her Majesty and all the members of the royal family.

“However we also recognise the effects of our decision on some businesses and individuals and will aim to mitigate those effects wherever possible.

“There will be a sense of sadness which will pervade this year’s show, but we will also remember the happier memories associated with the then Prince Charles and his memorable visit to the show in 2003. We would also like to take this opportunity to state our profound loyalty to our King Charles III and our strong sense of allegiance will follow him now as our King.