Knaresborough Tractor Run gears up for another record-breaking year in support of Yorkshire Air Ambulance

By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Mar 2025, 10:36 BST

The annual Knaresborough Tractor Run, a much-loved event that brings together farming enthusiasts and the local community, is once again gearing up to hit the roads this weekend.

Known for its vibrant display of classic and modern tractors, the event has grown into one of the highlights of the rural calendar in North Yorkshire, drawing crowds from across the region.

The annual run saw over 400 tractors taking part last year and organisers are hoping for another record-breaking year.

The popular event has been raising money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance since it started in 2012 and has raised over £130,000 to date.

The Knaresborough Tractor Run will return to the roads across the district on Sunday, March 9 to raise money for the Yorkshire Air AmbulanceThe Knaresborough Tractor Run will return to the roads across the district on Sunday, March 9 to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance
The Knaresborough Tractor Run will return to the roads across the district on Sunday, March 9 to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance

These are some of the best locations and approximate times to see the tractors:

Sunday, March 9

9am - The Great Yorkshire Showground

9.15am - High Street, Knaresborough

9.50am - Brearton

10:30am - Burton Leonard

10.40am - Markington

11.40am - The Half Moon Pub at Fellbeck

10.50am - High Street, Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale Showground

2.05pm - Greenhow

2.40pm - Menwith Hill Road

3.15pm - Hampsthwaite

3.30pm - Birstwith

3.45pm - Ripley

4pm -High Street, Knaresborough and York Place Car Park

To make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/theknaresboroughtractorrun2024?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

For more information click HERE

