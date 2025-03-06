Knaresborough Tractor Run gears up for another record-breaking year in support of Yorkshire Air Ambulance
Known for its vibrant display of classic and modern tractors, the event has grown into one of the highlights of the rural calendar in North Yorkshire, drawing crowds from across the region.
The annual run saw over 400 tractors taking part last year and organisers are hoping for another record-breaking year.
The popular event has been raising money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance since it started in 2012 and has raised over £130,000 to date.
These are some of the best locations and approximate times to see the tractors:
Sunday, March 9
9am - The Great Yorkshire Showground
9.15am - High Street, Knaresborough
9.50am - Brearton
10:30am - Burton Leonard
10.40am - Markington
11.40am - The Half Moon Pub at Fellbeck
10.50am - High Street, Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale Showground
2.05pm - Greenhow
2.40pm - Menwith Hill Road
3.15pm - Hampsthwaite
3.30pm - Birstwith
3.45pm - Ripley
4pm -High Street, Knaresborough and York Place Car Park
To make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/theknaresboroughtractorrun2024?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL
For more information click HERE
