Far right: Kath and Tim Wilson, Corn Close Farm owners with their staffFar right: Kath and Tim Wilson, Corn Close Farm owners with their staff
Far right: Kath and Tim Wilson, Corn Close Farm owners with their staff

IN PICTURES: Meet the four-legged family at Corn Close Farm that offer a special kind of magic

A special place with a unique approach to helping young people improve their wellbeing as they face the world ahead, Corn Close Farm’s extended fur family really turns on the charm.

By Natasha Audsley
Published 14th May 2023, 08:45 BST

The farm, which started as an inspired experiment by husband and wife team Cath and Tim Wilson, has become a silent pillar within the community, strengthening the often troubled paths of young people.

With a charmed variety of animal life the farm uses the healing benefits of wildlife and nature to guide young people through their struggles with mental health.

Take time to look through our pictures and meet the animals at Corn Close Farm.

For more information follow link: https://www.cornclosecarefarm.com/looking-ahead

Clive, the long haired Goat really stands out as and appears to love the camera

1. Clive, the long haired Goat

Clive, the long haired Goat really stands out as and appears to love the camera Photo: Natasha Audsley

A very friendly goat showing his well fashioned beard

2. Bearded Goat

A very friendly goat showing his well fashioned beard Photo: Natasha Audsley

This curious lamb showed no sign of running away.

3. A curious Lamb

This curious lamb showed no sign of running away. Photo: Natasha Audsley

This hungry goat has its very own garden as she is one of few still with her horns. Very confident and affectionate, she is one of the older family members.

4. One hungry goat

This hungry goat has its very own garden as she is one of few still with her horns. Very confident and affectionate, she is one of the older family members. Photo: Natasha Audsley

