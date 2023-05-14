IN PICTURES: Meet the four-legged family at Corn Close Farm that offer a special kind of magic
A special place with a unique approach to helping young people improve their wellbeing as they face the world ahead, Corn Close Farm’s extended fur family really turns on the charm.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 14th May 2023, 08:45 BST
The farm, which started as an inspired experiment by husband and wife team Cath and Tim Wilson, has become a silent pillar within the community, strengthening the often troubled paths of young people.
With a charmed variety of animal life the farm uses the healing benefits of wildlife and nature to guide young people through their struggles with mental health.
Take time to look through our pictures and meet the animals at Corn Close Farm.
For more information follow link: https://www.cornclosecarefarm.com/looking-ahead
