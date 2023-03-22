Totalling over 300 lots, the sale will include 55 tractors, 10 combine harvesters, 14 telescopic loaders, 10 UTVs, five forage harvesters and an extensive range of grassland machinery, cultivation equipment and trailers.

Ripon Farm Services, which was established in 1982, supplies agricultural machinery, equipment and support throughout Yorkshire, Teesside, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

Oliver Godfrey, Director and Head of the Machinery and Auction Division at Cheffins said: “Ripon Farm Services has grown rapidly over the past four years.

Ripon Farm Services will be selling 55 tractors at the auction

“As part of its growth strategy and continued investment in the business, RFS is taking the opportunity to hold this auction to clear some of its excess stock.

“This is set to be a major sale, with some high prices expected throughout all of the sections.”

Highlights include late registered John Deere tractors, combines, forage harvesters and a comprehensive range of cultivation and grassland machinery.

Richard Gravill, Group Used Equipment Manager at Ripon Farm Services said: “We have appointed Cheffins to conduct the auction on our behalf as the company has a vast client base both in the UK and globally.

“There will be over 400 lots of a vast variety and age, and hopefully there will be a piece of equipment on offer that suits most client’s needs.

“We are looking forward to the 30th of March and hope for a successful day.”

Oliver Godfrey from Cheffins said: “Recent sales hosted on site on behalf of farmers, contractors and dealers at Cheffins have gone from strength to strength.

“Prices are rising as the export market comes back in full force, with buyers making the most of the weaker pound. Lot prices have increased as a lack of stock continues to encourage buyers back to the second-hand market.”

The sale will take place on Thursday March 30 at Ripon Racecourse, HG4 1UG.

For a full preview of the sale, head to the podcast, Auction Torque, which is hosted on Spotify and can be listened to here: https://open.spotify.com/show/46ZxlidVGpMaaDoZnKmDlE?si=c0a360c06abc409f&nd=1

