Your summer plans can also support good causes on our doorstep

By making thoughtful choices about where to do the things you've already got planned, you can support local charities at the same time - here's how:

Thousands of people from far and wide will be having a grand day out at the Great Yorkshire Show this week. But aside from the awards and prizes at stake, there are other winning outcomes that may not be so obvious. In their own words, “did you know 100% of the profits from all business across the Great Yorkshire Showground go to charity?” That’s events at the Yorkshire Event Centre, the Pavilions of Harrogate, bookings at their caravan site and sales at Fodder.

So, whether it’s a wedding, a night in a caravan or a cream tea in the café, any profits are put back into the Yorkshire Agricultural Society which provides support for children, teachers and people in the rural community through education, development and support. Everyone’s a winner!

Supporting a charity doesn’t always mean doing something different or extra – it can just be about choosing thoughtfully where to do things you’d already planned to do, with the happy outcome of also supporting a charity in the process. The Pavilions are a well-known wedding venue, but Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough is another destination couples might like to consider.

Why not meet up for cake at the Chocolate Factory Cafe, run by Harrogate Skills for Living Centre?

On a much smaller scale, maybe your next get together with a friend could be at one of our local social enterprises, Hopkins Café at Horticap on Otley Road, Artizan’s Café in the town centre or the Chocolate Factory Café next to the Odeon? You could refresh your summer wardrobe in one of the many charity shops – another great way to show your support. Or combine clothes shopping and cake at the Yorkshire Cancer Research café and shop at Hornbeam Park. If you’re having a meeting of a club or group, you could support us at Community House on East Parade by booking a low-cost meeting room. Do give us a call on 01423 504074 to find out more.

We are really lucky to have some amazing local cultural events on our doorstep, so why not be a tourist in your own town? If you are looking for something different to do, you could go along to the Harrogate International Festivals events without the need for the hotel stay. The programme has something for everyone, from crime writing to music. See harrogateinternationalfestivals.com or call in to their office on Cheltenham Parade for more information.

FEVA in Knaresborough this summer has a wide range of activities, from free street performances through to ticketed events, see feva.info or look out for the programme in Knaresborough Library. If you’re looking for present inspiration, why not give the gift of choice? Treat someone to a Harrogate Theatre voucher and support this great local venue, also a charity.

