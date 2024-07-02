Yorkshire Triathlon event aims to go greener

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Triathlon organisers, The Brownlee Foundation Events, have partnered with Yorwaste to help Ripon Triathlon Festival go greener, with a focus on increasing recycling at the Ripon Racecourse event next week.

This new event, which brings together TriHard’s the Dalesman race with NYP Triathlon Club’s Ripon Triathlon, aims to build a weekend of different sporting events and distances for competitors of different abilities, including children’s races.

Olympic athlete Alistair Brownlee said “We're asking the triathlon community to take part in our events and have a great experience. But we also hope the events will take on another level of meaning as everyone involved understands that any profit made will then go back into the sport at grassroots level. But a weekend event like the Ripon Triathlon Festival has its challenges, including waste disposal. The event will attract hundreds of people, between participants, officials and spectators, and we’re keen to manage that waste in the most sustainable way possible”.

Jack Walker, Customer Care Manager at Yorwaste, said “We were privileged to be approached by The Brownlee Foundation for help with waste disposal at this flagship event. Our Event Waste Management experience makes Yorwaste well placed to assist, with a focus on recycling, and even residual general waste is diverted from landfill. But it’s not just about emptying waste bins. We were also pleased to be asked to have a more pro-active role, with an educational display at the event to reinforce the recycling message”.

Last year's Ripon Triathlon event

Catherine Lyons, secretary of NYP Triathlon Club, added “Youth development is so important, and Alistair & Jonny Brownlee have been inspiring athletes for years. This very much ties in with the club’s ethos. Ripon has always been a ‘festival weekend’ offering great racing for adults and children, with a sideline of fun and activities for the whole family, and we look forward to engaging the whole community. So, it’s great also to get the involvement of Yorwaste, a local commercial waste company”.

That was echoed by Jonny Brownlee, who referenced the now legendary Challenge Roth Triathlon Festival in Germany when he said: "We want to get the whole city and surrounding area to welcome athletes and visitors, like Roth has done. That's the goal, to get everyone to buy into it and benefit from what it can then become. Ripon and Yorkshire underlined its sporting potential when the area played host to what is widely regarded as the grandest of all Grands Départs when the Tour de France visited in 2014”.