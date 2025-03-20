Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust Visits Starbeck Primary School as part of NSAT Next Generation Board Initiative

On Thursday, March 20, students from local schools gathered at Starbeck Primary Academy for a special educational event hosted by the Yorkshire Rivers Trust.

The day provided students with the opportunity to engage hands-on with river ecosystems, learn about freshwater invertebrates, and participate in activities aimed at raising awareness of sustainable water practices.

The Yorkshire Rivers Trust Day began with the arrival of the Trust’s Rivers2U van, a mobile classroom equipped to teach students about the journey of a river. The event was divided into two main sessions which included students exploring key environmental themes such as the importance of freshwater ecosystems, reducing river pollution, and understanding the role of rivers in managing flood risk.

The event marked a crucial step in the Northern Star Academies Trust’s strategy and ongoing mission to empower students as change-makers for a sustainable future. By participating in the Yorkshire Rivers Trust Day, students engaged in hands-on environmental education supporting NSAT’s goal of embedding “green growth” education, fostering environmental awareness, and encouraging meaningful community engagement.