Yorkshire community helps design public art piece for affordable living scheme

Attendees from a local community have helped design an award-winning piece of public art that will feature at the site of Stonewater’s 7000th newly built home in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series of stone benches will be installed at Calverley Lane, Horsforth, where the leading social housing provider is delivering 152 new homes.

Pupils from Newlaithes Primary School and members of the Hollybush Conservation Centre helped shape the creative process at stone carving workshops held by artist Patrick Walls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local sculptor won Stonewater’s 2022-23 Blunden Prize, which provides artists with the opportunity to have their work displayed at new development sites.

Pupils from Newlaithes Primary School taking part in the workshop

Speaking after the workshops, held at Hollybush Conservation Centre in Leeds, Patrick said: “I am proud to have worked closely with communities on many projects, often running workshops and engaging with local schools.

“This latest piece is certainly no exception. It’s been a fantastic week working with local school children and members of the Leeds community to generate some fantastic ideas for Calverley Lane, and I’m excited to get started on production so we can share the final piece with those involved.”

Commissioning public art on new developments for the last decade, Stonewater ensures community engagement and sustainability form part of the brief for each new sculpture or artwork. Ideas from the workshops will contribute to the benches’ final design, which will include themes from the local area and its history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Horner, Development Manager at Stonewater, who attended some of the workshops, said: “Involving local communities fosters a sense of engagement, ownership and pride in the local area and as such, forms part of our ongoing approach to delivering public art projects.

Participants at Hollybush Convention Centre carving designs

“It has been clear to see at these workshops that the adults and children alike have thoroughly enjoyed getting involved, having their ideas heard by Patrick and getting hands-on with this art project. We look forward to seeing their ideas incorporated in what promises to be a wonderful sculptural piece for our Calverley Lane customers to enjoy.”

Jane Cooke, Year Six teacher at Newlaithes Primary School, said: “The fabulous stone carving workshops have afforded our pupils a unique and exciting opportunity to turn their hands to an artisan craft. The children immersed themselves in the activity and were fearless in their approach. They enjoyed working with Patrick, using the tools and discovering new talents along the way.

“Thank you to Stonewater for organising the workshops and to Pat who coached them with such enthusiasm and patience; the children thoroughly enjoyed themselves and are so proud of what they have achieved”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina Kinnar, Training Officer from Hollybush Conservation Centre, said: “The workshops were a perfect match for our values here at Hollybush, offering a creative and inclusive opportunity for learning and self-expression. Over three days, Pat ran multiple workshops, including an adapted session with the Hollybush project, a group for adults with learning disabilities.

“Focused on the theme of nature, dozens of sculptures were produced, celebrating the natural world in all its diversity, with participants taking inspiration from birds, animals, fauna and flora, and even the weather. The feedback from the session was hugely positive, with one participant stating that they think they’ve found a new hobby”.

The 2024 Blunden Prize was won by mechanical sculptor Jim Bond, whose winning artwork will be created and installed at Stonewater’s development at Elm Fields Farm, Coventry.