Yorkshire children's charity donates 18,000 Easter eggs to Yorkshire primary schools
Charlotte Farrington, CEO and founder of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, comments: “While we primarily focus our energy and resources on funding essential items, we understand how important it is for children to feel included in other celebrations throughout the year.
“An Easter egg is something many children take for granted, but for families living in destitution this is just yet another luxury that feels out of reach. As a child, it might not be a standout memory getting an Easter egg, but you will remember if you were the one child that didn’t.”
In the words of one of the teachers that benefited from the charity’s appeal, an Easter egg is “something that some people take for granted but was a real treat for our children and to see the joy and delight as they picked the one they wanted was priceless”.
The organisation supports disadvantaged children and young people in Yorkshire living with the hardships of sickness, disability, or financial circumstances. Their Easter appeal focuses on areas of deprivation and schools with pupil premium rates of 50% or above.
Seventy companies across Yorkshire came together to support the appeal in a true show of community spirit - setting up collection points in offices and getting customers involved with raffles and giveaways. Leeds-based Morley Glass and Glazing made an incredible contribution, donating a whopping 4,000 Easter eggs.
Even local ice hockey heroes, the Leeds Knights, joined the effort by giving fans a chance to win a season ticket in exchange for donating an egg at their March home games.
Charlotte continues: “Our Easter appeal is only made possible through the kindness and dedication of our supporters. We have been absolutely blown away by the support this year and thanks to this remarkable generosity, we have delivered Easter eggs for every pupil in over 50 schools across Yorkshire”