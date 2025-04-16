Yorkshire children's charity donates 18,000 Easter eggs to Yorkshire primary schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire Children’s Charity, a local charity based in Chapel Allerton Leeds, has rallied the support of businesses and individuals across Yorkshire to donate more than 18,000 eggs to primary schools across the region.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Farrington, CEO and founder of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, comments: “While we primarily focus our energy and resources on funding essential items, we understand how important it is for children to feel included in other celebrations throughout the year.

“An Easter egg is something many children take for granted, but for families living in destitution this is just yet another luxury that feels out of reach. As a child, it might not be a standout memory getting an Easter egg, but you will remember if you were the one child that didn’t.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the words of one of the teachers that benefited from the charity’s appeal, an Easter egg is “something that some people take for granted but was a real treat for our children and to see the joy and delight as they picked the one they wanted was priceless”.

Local ice hockey legends, Leeds Knights, donated eggs to Ingram Road primary school in Holbeck

The organisation supports disadvantaged children and young people in Yorkshire living with the hardships of sickness, disability, or financial circumstances. Their Easter appeal focuses on areas of deprivation and schools with pupil premium rates of 50% or above.

Seventy companies across Yorkshire came together to support the appeal in a true show of community spirit - setting up collection points in offices and getting customers involved with raffles and giveaways. Leeds-based Morley Glass and Glazing made an incredible contribution, donating a whopping 4,000 Easter eggs.

Even local ice hockey heroes, the Leeds Knights, joined the effort by giving fans a chance to win a season ticket in exchange for donating an egg at their March home games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte continues: “Our Easter appeal is only made possible through the kindness and dedication of our supporters. We have been absolutely blown away by the support this year and thanks to this remarkable generosity, we have delivered Easter eggs for every pupil in over 50 schools across Yorkshire”