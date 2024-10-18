Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre celebrates anniversary with Big Brew Bake Off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire Cancer Research has celebrated the first anniversary of the Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre at Hornbeam Park in Harrogate with a special fundraiser baking competition.

The charity hosted its own Big Brew ‘Bake Off’ fundraising event to mark one year since the boutique-style shop and cafe first opened its doors to customers.

‘Yorkshire’s Big Brew’ encourages people to get together and pop the kettle on to support life-saving cancer research for Yorkshire.

Since July, bakers and tea-makers across Yorkshire have hosted nearly 140 tea parties and coffee mornings across the region, raising over £5,000.

Anne Ward, Deputy Shop Manager at the Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre

Yorkshire Cancer Research employees and volunteers brought their home-made bakes to be judged by Rebecca Parker, a local cake baker from Leeds who also works in the cafe.

She said: “All of the bakes were delicious, and the event was a wonderful way to celebrate the first birthday of the Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre that I absolutely love working at.”

Since October 2023, the Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre has welcomed thousands of supporters from across Harrogate and the surrounding area, who together, have contributed over £360,000 in the shop and cafe to help save lives in Yorkshire.

Supporters include Robert and Cynthia Simmons, from Pannal, who have been visiting the Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre since it opened. Robert said: “We typically like to go out for lunch and the cafe here is one of our favourites.

Array of cakes for Yorkshire's Big Brew

There is always someone to welcome us at the front desk when we come in, and the staff are really friendly. It’s a lovely place for a chat and a sandwich.”

Yvonne Stewart, who became a volunteer at the Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre to give something back to the local community, said: “The cheerful environment of the shop floor, the comforting smells of food from the cafe, and the rewarding conversations with both customers and staff members have made working here such a positive part of my life. Being able to help people with cancer in Yorkshire in this way is a win-win – I love it!”

The Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre is also home to Active Together, an evidence-backed exercise, nutrition and wellbeing programme, which has celebrated one year of providing pioneering support to people with cancer in Harrogate and the surrounding area.

When combined with services in Sheffield, Active Together has already helped 900 people with cancer across Yorkshire prepare for and recover from cancer treatment.

Annette Ward, the Deputy Shop Manager at the Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre, initially joined the charity as a volunteer in late 2020 after first being diagnosed and undergoing treatment for breast cancer. She took part in the Active Together programme following her second diagnosis in 2023.

She said: “As well as customers coming in to look around the shop or grab a bite to eat, the Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre is for people who have been impacted by cancer and need support.

New Active Together members may feel apprehensive or unsure when attending the service for the first time, having recently been told they have cancer, so the team always want to make them feel at comfortable and at ease.”

Mary Walton is the Yorkshire Cancer Research Retail Area Manager, overseeing five of the charity’s ten shops across the region.

She said: “A huge thank you to the wonderful retail team and volunteers, who aim to deliver excellent service to anyone that steps through the doors at Hornbeam, as well as all those who generously donate their pre-loved goods. Without their support, the centre wouldn’t be the bright, welcoming place that it is.”

If you would like to find out more about the cafe and shop at the Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre in Hornbeam Park, Harrogate, please visit www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/shop/harrogate-hornbeam-shop-and-cafe