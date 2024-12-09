Yorkshire-based My Expert Midwife wins 3 Mother & Baby Awards 2025 for maternity skincare products
We’re a local, female-founded and female-led maternity skincare brand based in the heart of North Yorkshire, with our offices in Knaresborough.
What sets us apart? We’re the ONLY brand with our own in-house Registered Midwives — a true game-changer in the maternity world.
And we’ve got some exciting news that we can’t wait to share with you: We’ve just taken home three prestigious awards at the 2025 Mother & Baby Awards! This is a huge achievement, especially since we were shortlisted alongside some of the biggest national and international brands in the industry. Our incredible products below won
Fantastic Skin Elastic won Gold for Best New Mum/Maternity Skin Product.Spritz for Bits claimed Gold for Best New Mum/Postnatal Product.No Harm Nipple Balm earned Bronze for Best Product for Breastfeeding (without the breast pumps!).
We’d love for you to help us celebrate these incredible wins by sharing the news with your readers. We'd be happy to connect if you’d like to chat more!
My Expert Midwife can be found online, on Amazon and in John Lewis, Boots, Asda, Sainsburys, Superdrug, Sephora and Morrisons stores nationwide.