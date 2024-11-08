“Working alongside my dad in funeralcare has brought us closer than ever”

In a profession that is often misunderstood, a father-daughter duo is making a lasting difference in the most sensitive moments of people’s lives.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland-based Paula Blackburn, 34, and her father Roy Davison, 57, have been working at Co-op Funeralcare Amble together for two years.

Roy, who was previously the superintendent at a local cemetery, has been a Funeral Director for 17 years, and inspired his daughter to get into the sector. Roy said: “When I first joined the sector, my friends thought it was a strange career choice, but it’s extremely rewarding and the simple ‘thank you’ and handshake from the families after the funeral make it all so worth it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paula said: “Growing up I watched my dad work in the funeral sector; I always enjoyed hearing about his job and was curious to learn about the sector. It meant that death was not a taboo subject in my family, and it became something that was discussed openly and respected.

Northumberland-based Paula Blackburn, 34, and her father Roy Davison, 57, have been working at Co-op Funeralcare Amble together for two years.

“I began my career as a pharmacy dispenser, but after having my second child and seeing first-hand just how rewarding a job in funeralcare could be, it felt like a natural step to become a ceremonial crew member at a branch in Plymouth. Five months later, I moved back up north and became a part-time Funeral Arranger at the Amble and Alnwick branch, and then six months after that, I took on a full-time position as Funeral Service Crew. Nearly three years after beginning my career with Co-op Funeralcare, I am now delighted to temporarily stepping up to the Funeral Director role.”

Commenting on working with her dad, Paula said: “Dad has helped me so much over the last few months in my new role, which has been so comforting. We always make sure to maintain a good work life balance and try not to talk too much about work when we’re at home!

“I’m really proud of being a second-generation funeralcare colleague and it feels so positive to work with a family member. I’m also keen to achieve and progress in my own right, which Dad has already supported me with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roy added: “I am very proud of Paula and love the ‘proud dad’ moments I have when observing her progress in training and client care. I’m sure she’ll go far in the job – it’s been a delight working alongside her.”

Both Roy and Paula credit their teams and the wider support from Co-op Funeralcare for allowing them to thrive in their roles at the Amble branch.

Reflecting on his career, Roy said: “There’s been many memorable moments over the last seventeen years, but one that I’ll never forget was the motorbike funeral. I managed to get the exact motorcycle hearse that the family had requested and organised for over sixty bikes to follow the ten-mile procession. I was also honoured to be asked to ride on the back of the motorbike wearing the deceased’s jacket.”

Paula added: “The most rewarding part of my job is seeing the weight being lifted off a client’s shoulders – I love knowing that I am making a difference, creating an experience that is personal and memorable to those grieving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing advice with the younger generation, Roy said: “If any young people are interested in a career in funeralcare, then I would strongly encourage them to pursue it. It’s not a job that anyone can do, but it’s the most rewarding job that I’ve done.”

Paula added: “Do some research and go for it! Over the last three years working at Co-op Funeralcare I’ve experienced so many different roles, which has not only helped me progress through my professional career but also allowed me to give families the best arrangement I can as I understand the different roles and responsibilities involved.”

Roy said: “The support we have the privilege of offering and the high standards of care we can give to clients and their loved ones makes me feel incredibly proud to be a Funeral Director in the most amazing team.”

To find out more about Co-op Funeralcare Amble, visit: Funeral Directors in Amble, Queen Street - Co-op (coop.co.uk)

To find out how to start your career with Co-op Funeralcare, visit Careers - The Co-operative Funeralcare